Final year medical students may be roped in to boost India's response to COVID-19 surge

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, final year medical students may be roped in to boost India's response to the coronavirus crisis, government sources told news agency ANI. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a virtual meeting with health experts to review efforts to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases.
PM Modi also reviewed the human resource situation, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways to augment it.
The government sources told ANI that, the Prime Minister reviewed the matter of augmenting human resources for effective management of COVID-19 in the country today. During the meeting, several steps to incentivize students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join Covid duty were taken.
The decisions which were taken in the meeting may include delaying the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination and incentivizing MBBS pass-outs studying for it to join COVID-19 duty. It might also include utilising services of final year MBBS and nursing students in COVID-19 Duty.
The medical personnel doing COVID-19 duty will be given preference in government recruitment as well as a financial incentive.
India reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday's high of over 4 lakh cases, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry said today.
Currently, there are 33,49,644 active cases of COVID-19 in the country and the death toll has mounted to 2,15,542.
(With inputs from ANI)
