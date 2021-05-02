Final year medical students may be roped in to boost India's response to COVID-19 surge

The decisions which were taken in the meeting may include delaying the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination and incentivizing MBBS pass-outs studying for it to join COVID-19 duty. It might also include utilising services of final year MBBS and nursing students in COVID-19 Duty.

The medical personnel doing COVID-19 duty will be given preference in government recruitment as well as a financial incentive.

India reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday's high of over 4 lakh cases, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry said today.

Currently, there are 33,49,644 active cases of COVID-19 in the country and the death toll has mounted to 2,15,542.

(With inputs from ANI)