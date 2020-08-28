Final Year Exams 2020: Latest updates on Supreme Court verdict

UGC had argued that the degrees cant be conferred without examinations
A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, which had reserved its verdict on the issue on August 18, will pronounce the judgement.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had told the top court that its July 6 directive, asking universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is "not a diktat" but states cannot take decision to confer degrees without holding the examinations.
Order to be given by Justice Ashok Bhushan
SC to pronounce verdict today on pleas against UGC decision to hold final year exams by Sept 30
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Friday on the pleas challenging the decision of UGC asking universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic
