Final year exam row: Over 2.35 million join #ProtestAgainstExamsInCOVID to pressurise Modi govt

Shruti Deshpande, a final year engineering student said, "It is a strong movement to see students of both remote districts and metropolitan cities unanimously opposing conduct of final year exams. We should not be forced to put our health and the lives of our family members at risk." While, Tanuj Khanna, a final year student of finance, said, "We will continue protesting till a decision is taken in our favour keeping in mind our health and safety. The authorities cannot give a blind eye to the united voice of students."

Vaibhav Edke, president of Maharashtra Students Welfare Association (MSWA), said, "While we are waiting for a final direction from the SC regarding exams, we want to continue our fight by highlighting that exams cannot be conducted in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation. We want to pressurise the central government and communicate the plight of students. A large number of support gained for the protest indicates the gravity of the situation."