Final US flights with COVID-19 aid for India delayed due to maintenance issues

The United States Department of Defense has said that the final two flights of COVID-19 aid salted for India have been delayed and will reach at least until Wednesday. US Transportation Command on Monday said that the delay is due to maintenance issues.

This comes as India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning.

On Sunday, a flight from America carrying 1.25 lakh vials of an anti-viral drug Remdesivir landed in India. "4th flight from USA arrives carrying 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir. Welcome this support from the United States," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

On Saturday night, a flight from the US, carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India. All India Radio took to Twitter with images of the fifth tranche of aid with more than five hundred oxygen concentrators on Tuesday morning.