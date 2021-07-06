'Fill in the blank...': Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Modi govt over over Rafale deal, PSU-PSB 'sale' and more

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a fresh swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government, raking up several contentious topics. Putting forth a short poem of sorts, Gandhi urged netizens to 'fill in the blank' to describe the government.
"‘Fill in the blank: 'Mitron’ vaala Rafale hai; tax vasooli- mehenga tel hai; PSU-PSB ki aadhi sale hai; savaal karo to jail hai. Modi sarkaar _____ hai,"Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
The post has evoked responses from several other Congress leaders who took to Twitter sharing their own versions of Gandhi's tweet after filling in the blank space.
Over the last few months, Gandhi has repeatedly hit out at the Centre over their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the privatisation of PSUs, the Rafale deal, rising fuel prices and more. A day after the Congress demanded a JPC probe into the Rafale deal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday put out an online survey asking why the Modi government was not ready for it.
"Why is the Modi government not ready for a JPC probe? -- guilt conscience, saving the friends, JPC does not want a Rajya Sabha seat and all of these are right," he said in Hindi on Twitter, while putting out the survey.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)