'Fill in the blank...': Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Modi govt over over Rafale deal, PSU-PSB 'sale' and more

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a fresh swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government, raking up several contentious topics. Putting forth a short poem of sorts, Gandhi urged netizens to 'fill in the blank' to describe the government.

"‘Fill in the blank: 'Mitron’ vaala Rafale hai; tax vasooli- mehenga tel hai; PSU-PSB ki aadhi sale hai; savaal karo to jail hai. Modi sarkaar _____ hai,"Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The post has evoked responses from several other Congress leaders who took to Twitter sharing their own versions of Gandhi's tweet after filling in the blank space.