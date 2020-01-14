Files in Noida SSP office burnt on day 1 of police system change, probe ordered

On Monday, the Yogi Adityanath government boasted of that it was going to adopt the commissionerate system of policing in Noida and Lucknow replacing the old Senior Superintendent of Police system in order to make policing smart and effective.

However, on Tuesday, before the introduction of the system in the district and commissioners and their subordinates DCP and ACP assuming the office, some files of the district Senior Superintendent of Police were found burnt in a mysterious condition in the district police headquarters compound in Greater Noida.

Soon after the incident, a high-level probe was ordered into the incident.

A source said, "Cleanliness was underway in the office of Senior Superintendent of Police Tuesday morning. Suddenly, a minor fire was noticed in the corner and a pile of files was found burnt.”

By the time the district police top officers reached the spot, the fire was already extinguished.

Sources said that many of the files burnt in the fire had Gangster Act written on it.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, Superintendent of Police (rural) Gautam Budh Nagar, told media, "The initial probe has revealed that these were old files. Still, it is too early to reach a conclusion. The incident is being investigated".

Sujeet Pandey and Alok Singh were supposed to take charge of Lucknow and Noida's first police commissioners respectively on Tuesday. However, they are likely to assume offices on Wednesday which coincides with Makar Sankranti.