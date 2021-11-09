Fight in Uttar Pradesh intensifies ahead of upcoming Assembly polls

As the battle for Uttar Pradesh intensifies, the political parties have been toiling hard in the field to woo voters. The war of words among political leaders is at its peak.

On Tuesday Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting in Shahjahanpur district and claimed that opposition has no interest in the development of UP. However, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed election commission of not providing it proper electoral list before election. Breaking her silence over the continuous desertion of leaders, the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said that the party cadre is intact with her.

Seven Generations Of Rioters To Pay For Damage----

Addressing a public in Shahjahanpur, Yogi Adityanath said that in his government the rioters would not be spared. He said that next seven generation of rioters would have to pay for the damage to public property in his regime. Yogi said that in earlier governments, rioters were honored at CM residence but in my regime, they were sent to some other world. UP CM said that no fake cases were lodged against anyone in his tenure. Yogi accused SP-BSP and congress of not taking any interest in the development of UP while for BJP the entire state is like its own family. He said that in the BJP government Rs 35000 crore loans of 86 lakh farmers were waived. Claiming to have helped 5.5 lakh farmers during natural calamity, he said that earlier no party ever helped in crisis. However, the BJP government helped farmers within 24 hours of any crisis. Yogi said that cane dues of 1.45 lakh crore was paid to farmers, which was due for the last seven years.

Maya Mocks At Spate Of Inauguration -----

BSP chief Mayawati spoke to media on Tuesday and mocked at the series of inaugurations and foundation laying by BJP government. She said that all these are only political gimmicks and BJP only makes false promises. She also cornered congress on making big promises and said that had they fulfilled old ones there would have been no need to make new announcements. Maya said that with elections approaching the Samajwadi Party has started befooling people in the name of religion. She said that SP and BJP are hand in gloves and both want to polarize elections on religious lines.

When asked about large number of its leader leaving party, Maya said that BSP cadre is intact with her and only few opportunists have switched loyalties.

Akhilesh Fumes At EC-----

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that his party would stage dharna against election commission. He said that over 16 lakh names have been removed from the voter list and the political parties are not being apprised. He said that earlier the commission used to provide electoral list to all political parties informing about omission and submission of names. However this has not been done in UP. SP Chief accused that purposefully officials from UP cadre have been appointed in the election commission and this raises doubt.

