Fight breaks out over dispute in Shimla's fruit market; video emerges

A violent fight broke out among fruit vendors early Monday morning in Shimla's market, with individuals attacking each other with empty vegetable trays. The incident occurred under the limits of local police station, but the situation was eventually calmed down after police arrived and took around a dozen people into custody from both groups.

A video of the entire incident has since gone viral on social media. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident arose from a domestic dispute.

Battle of Shimla Fruit Bazar. pic.twitter.com/0jg2LoTfAh — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 28, 2023

About the dispute which turned into fight

The incident occurred at around 8:00 am in the Ganj Bazar vegetable market, where vendors were bidding on fruits. A dispute between an uncle and nephew from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district over a domestic issue quickly escalated into a fight. Soon, around a dozen vendors from both sides joined in, using crates, bricks, and poles as weapons against each other.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Negi has reported that an investigation into the case is ongoing. Meanwhile, local shoppers Ram, Prerna, Bharti, Akansha, Pritam, Aman, and Ramesh have stated that many vendors in the market often misbehave with women. They have urged the administration to take action against such vendors.