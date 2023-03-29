 Fight breaks out over dispute in Shimla's fruit market; video emerges
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFight breaks out over dispute in Shimla's fruit market; video emerges

Fight breaks out over dispute in Shimla's fruit market; video emerges

A dispute between an uncle and nephew from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district over a domestic issue quickly escalated into a fight.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Fight breaks out over dispute in Shimla's fruit market; video emerges |

A violent fight broke out among fruit vendors early Monday morning in Shimla's market, with individuals attacking each other with empty vegetable trays. The incident occurred under the limits of local police station, but the situation was eventually calmed down after police arrived and took around a dozen people into custody from both groups.

A video of the entire incident has since gone viral on social media. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident arose from a domestic dispute.

About the dispute which turned into fight

The incident occurred at around 8:00 am in the Ganj Bazar vegetable market, where vendors were bidding on fruits. A dispute between an uncle and nephew from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district over a domestic issue quickly escalated into a fight. Soon, around a dozen vendors from both sides joined in, using crates, bricks, and poles as weapons against each other.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Negi has reported that an investigation into the case is ongoing. Meanwhile, local shoppers Ram, Prerna, Bharti, Akansha, Pritam, Aman, and Ramesh have stated that many vendors in the market often misbehave with women. They have urged the administration to take action against such vendors.

Read Also
Airtel 5G Plus now active in Shimla
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar showers ₹ 500 notes on artist during Praja Dhwani...

WATCH: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar showers ₹ 500 notes on artist during Praja Dhwani...

Fight breaks out over dispute in Shimla's fruit market; video emerges

Fight breaks out over dispute in Shimla's fruit market; video emerges

Amritpal Singh case: Massive search ops in Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following...

Amritpal Singh case: Massive search ops in Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following...

Gujarat: IPS Sanjiv Bhatt in custodial death case crosshairs again

Gujarat: IPS Sanjiv Bhatt in custodial death case crosshairs again

WATCH: Mafia Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf Ahmed alleges death threat by jail official

WATCH: Mafia Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf Ahmed alleges death threat by jail official