Festive mood in Kamala Harris’s ancestral villages in Tamil Nadu

Nagapattinam

With Indian-origin Kamala Harris all set to be sworn in as the first woman Vice President of the US on Wednesday, people of 2 villages in Tamil Nadu, native to her maternal grandparents, are in a festive mood bursting crackers, distributing sweets and calendars with her photo embossed.

The 10-km stretch between Mannargudi and Thulasenthirapuram-Painganadu villages in Tiruvarur district is lined with huge digital banners carrying the photo of Kamala Harris. To celebrate the occasion, business organisations distributed calendars with her photo to people, while politicians cutting across party lines offered sweets to passers-by. Womenfolk of almost all houses drew rangolis with congratulatory messages and firecrackers were burst at many places.

Special prayers were held at the local temple praying for her successful stint as US Vice President. Some villagers are just waiting to see her being sworn-in on television.