Female banker assaulted by constable: NCW asks DGP Gujarat to take action

Earlier this week, a video where a police official can be seen manhandling a woman banker in Surat had gone viral. The incident took place on Tuesday morning at the Saroli branch of Canara Bank (e-Syndicate bank). The woman in question had suffered a fracture.
Following the incident, amid massive social media outrage, an FIR had been filed and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to add that she had spoken to Dr. Dhaval Patel, Collector, Surat about the incident.
Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night," she had tweeted.
Now, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the video. Taking to Twitter their official handle wrote that it was concerned about the issue.
"NCW is perturbed by the reported brutality on a female bank staff. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to #DGPGujarat asking for immediate investigation in the matter," the body tweeted. In a follow-up tweet it added that it had asked the Gujarat police to take action against the official.
"NCW India has also asked the DGP Gujarat to take appropriate action in the case against the guilty official followed by a detailed action taken report which is to be sent to the Commission at the earliest," read the post.
Swati Maliwal, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women too commented on the video. Sharing the video on Twitter, Maliwal wondered if this was a "rogue goon" rather than a police official.
