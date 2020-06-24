Female banker assaulted by constable: NCW asks DGP Gujarat to take action

Earlier this week, a video where a police official can be seen manhandling a woman banker in Surat had gone viral. The incident took place on Tuesday morning at the Saroli branch of Canara Bank (e-Syndicate bank). The woman in question had suffered a fracture.

Following the incident, amid massive social media outrage, an FIR had been filed and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to add that she had spoken to Dr. Dhaval Patel, Collector, Surat about the incident.

Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night," she had tweeted.