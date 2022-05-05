'Feel sad when someone says people are ‘killed’ in Bengal': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Celebrating a year of the third tenure of TMC government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without naming Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that she feels bad if someone says that people get killed in Bengal.

“Bengal is in a better position than in any other states. The former Left Front government played with the lives of people. I challenge people to face me against the developmental work done by the TMC government in the last 11 years,” said Mamata.

It can be noted that on April 6, Shah in his speech at Parliament claimed that people are ‘killed’ in Bengal.

Giving Lakshmir Bhandar (monthly income scheme for the women) to 20 lakh women at Netaji Indoor Stadium, the Chief Minister claimed that though a nominal amount, such schemes are beneficial to every woman of the state.

“I started Lakshmir Bhandar and the rest have a box of lies. The women of Bengal are our Lakshmi. Without them, schools, hospitals, and homes wouldn’t run. Women of Bengal are taking the lead and showing us the way forward,” mentioned the Chief Minister.

Mamata also claimed that the Trinamool Congress government has within a year, achieved most of its pre-poll promises and will also continue to work for the development of the people of Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress had also announced a two-week long programme throughout the state to celebrate the formation of its government for a third successive term.

Taking potshots at the BJP led Central government, the Chief Minister also claimed that at a time when BJP government is increasing the prices of necessary medicines, the Bengal government is giving free treatment through Swasthya Saathi.

“There are several fair priced medicine shops in the state that provide medicines at a lower cost. Apart from the fair priced shops, the Bengal government through Swasthya Saathi scheme is providing free treatment of upto five lakh rupees to the people. I believe in humanity and not personal gains,” added Mamata.

Slamming the state BJP for seeking donations to stand by the families of the deceased BJP cadres in alleged post poll violence, Mamata said that the party who have 'properties worth rupees crores, is staging drama’.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 09:27 PM IST