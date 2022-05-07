'Feel pity for those who consider Sourav Ganguly to be a Bengali icon': TMC MLA slams BCCI chief over dinner with Amit Shah

A day after BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for dinner at his residence in Kolkata controversy errupted after Trinamool Congress MLA and author Manoranjan Byapari slammed the BCCI president for dining with the Union Home Minister.

On Facebook, Byapari, MLA of Balagarh in Hooghly wrote that he "feels pity for the ones who consider Saurav Ganguly to be an icon of Bengal."

"Sourav welcomed and dined with one of the harshest haters of the Bengali language and culture. I feel pity for those who consider Sourav Ganguly to be a Bengali icon," wrote the TMC leader.

Meanwhile, hitting back at the TMC, Hooghly's BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that "Byapari showed the culture of Trinamool Congress."

"One who hates Sourav is anti-Bengal. The man about whom the TMC MLA is speaking is the Union Home minister. This is TMC's culture," said Locket to a news channel.

Shah reached Ganguly's residence accompanied by state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari and head of BJP's IT cell Amit Malviya.

He was greeted at the gate by Ganguly and his wife Dona Ganguly. The BCCI President said that since the Union Minister is a vegetarian, arrangements of a special vegetarian platter has been made by his mother, Nirupa Ganguly.

Sources said the platter included rice, luchi (Bengali puri), fried brinjal, daal makhni, a paneer item, dum alu, sweet curd, rasgulla and kaju barfi.

"We have known each other for a long time. I have worked with Amit Shah's son for quite some time now in the BCCI," Ganguly said.

Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 06:29 PM IST