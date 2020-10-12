'Feel bad for karyakartas': Twitter wonders how BJP workers will now defend Khushbu Sundar

On Monday, in the span of a few hours, Congress leader Khushbu Sundar quit the INC and then, joined the BJP with an induction event in Delhi. A stern critic of the BJP and its leaders in the past, she even suggested today that if the nation has to "move forward" it needs the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But while Sundar may have brushed off her past opinions and beliefs, social media users were far less forgiving on Monday, taking countless trips down memory lane to serve up a series of tweets that most definitely did not age well.