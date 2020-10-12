'Feel bad for karyakartas': Twitter wonders how BJP workers will now defend Khushbu Sundar

On Monday, in the span of a few hours, Congress leader Khushbu Sundar quit the INC and then, joined the BJP with an induction event in Delhi. A stern critic of the BJP and its leaders in the past, she even suggested today that if the nation has to "move forward" it needs the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
But while Sundar may have brushed off her past opinions and beliefs, social media users were far less forgiving on Monday, taking countless trips down memory lane to serve up a series of tweets that most definitely did not age well.
"I wonder if BJP now has a separate wing called Congress Mukt Leaders," wondered one Twitter user.
"Never tweet crazily - specially if u r a neta (sic)," cautioned another.
Take a look at some of the other posts:
Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled next year, Khushboo's move is being seen as BJP attempt at ramping up its organisation in the southern state where it has a very weak presence.
Once a successful southern movie star who featured in more than 200 movies Khushboo joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi.
Later she met BJP President JP Nadda. The actor-turned-politician resigned from the Congress after six years, only after shooting a scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi. Along with Sundar, Madan Ravichandran and Saravanan Kumaran from Tamil Nadu also joined the BJP at the party headquarters.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)