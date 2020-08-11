‘Feeding us rotten eggs': Howrah coronavirus patient's Facebook live highlights terrible hospital facilities in Bengal

The video also exposes other aspects like no water and the dismal condition of the hospital. Other patients too are seen expressing their unhappiness in the background.

After Moumita's video went viral, West Bengal Minister Lakshmi Ratan Shukla, also visited this hospital in Howrah to meet Moumita. But the hospital staff allegedly barred him from entering, citing security reasons.

However, during this time, he said he had issued all guidelines after talking to hospital officials and doctors. The scenario depicts the poor state of some of Covid-19 hospitals in different parts of West Bengal.