‘Feeding us rotten eggs': Howrah coronavirus patient's Facebook live highlights terrible hospital facilities in Bengal

The West Bengal government may be patting itself on the back in the ongoing war against COVID-19. But most many patients feel there are not adequate facilities to treat COVID-19 in hospitals.
A similar case has emerged from Howrah district in West Bengal on Tuesday where a woman named Maumita Ghosh admitted to the TL Jaiswal COVID-19 hospital, has put her suffering in front of people through Facebook Live.
Moumita Ghosh can be heard saying in the video: “I am compelled to say this, please inform someone if possible. I am having breathing trouble and chest pain since morning, no nurse or anyone is coming. I will die, no one is listening to me. They are feeding us rotten eggs, I have been quiet for 6 days, no one is listening to me if I speak up. I have come here to get treated.”
The video also exposes other aspects like no water and the dismal condition of the hospital. Other patients too are seen expressing their unhappiness in the background.
After Moumita's video went viral, West Bengal Minister Lakshmi Ratan Shukla, also visited this hospital in Howrah to meet Moumita. But the hospital staff allegedly barred him from entering, citing security reasons.
However, during this time, he said he had issued all guidelines after talking to hospital officials and doctors. The scenario depicts the poor state of some of Covid-19 hospitals in different parts of West Bengal.
“This is a democratic country and everyone can put out what they want on social media I went there to check whether she is really not getting oxygen. I spoke to the doctors and Superintendent of Jaiswal hospital and found out that her oxygen levels were okay and that she is getting oxygen yesterday. I spoke to the lady this morning, she said she is better,” said Lakshmi Ratan Shukla.
There has been no comment from the hospital authorities.
