Fearing defeat, Opposition spreading violence: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on the Union govt and BJP for the Citizenship Amendment Act, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Wednesday that the "opposition" was "spreading violence" in the national capital fearing defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Referring to incidents of violence and arson in Delhi, Kejriwal said in a press briefing that people should understand who are behind the "riots" and teach them lesson this time, just like in the 2015 Assembly elections.

The Delhi BJP has been slamming the AAP and its leaders for incidents of violence and arson in Jamia Millia Islamia and Seelampur, and accused Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and MLA Amanatullah Khan of "inciting" people.

"It is being speculated that the AAP could win 65-70 seats. When it is proved that the AAP is going to win Delhi elections with a huge majority, the opposition is deliberately spreading violence, fearing a massive defeat," Kejriwal alleged.

"I do not need to tell who has the power to cause riots in the country," he said.

Former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar joined the protest outside the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi on Wednesday and said the demonstration was not just a fight to protect Muslims, but to protect the entire country.

Addressing a large gathering of protesters outside the university's gate number 7, Kumar said people should be more worried about the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which he said was much more dangerous than the controversial Citizenship Act.

"If the NRC is implemented pan-India, we all will have to stand in long queues like the demonetisation days," he said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the ruling BJD does not support NRC but had backed the amended citizenship law as the latter applies only to foreigners. He also appealed to the people of Odisha to maintain peace and not fall for rumours.

"The amended Citizenship Act has nothing to do with Indians. It deals only with foreigners. The BJD MPs both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have made it clear that we do not support the NRC," Patnaik told reporters before leaving for the national capital.

The chief minister's statement came a day after people protesting the Act took out a peaceful rally in the state capital and urged Patnaik to make the BJD government's stance clear on the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).