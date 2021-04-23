'Fear big tragedy may happen due to lack of oxygen for patients': Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi during COVID-19 meet

Amid shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday raised an alarm. He said a "big tragedy" may happen due to oxygen shortage in hospitals during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation, Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to take over all the oxygen plants through the Army.

Kejriwal also requested PM Modi to direct chief ministers of all states to ensure smooth movement of oxygen tankers coming to the national capital.