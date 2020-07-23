'Fatwa will be issued if I talk about Eid...': Sambit Patra takes on 'hypocrites and armchair activists'

And while that debate seems to be dying down now, Patra on Thursday alleged that 'selective activism' continued to be an issue.

"If I say something...it's even possible that a fatwa might be issued against me..." begins the clip. Patra goes on to urge people to look at the "hypocrisy in this country".

"When dahi handi takes place, a case can be filed on it...and these social activists will come out and say reduce the height," he says. Patra also cites other festivals, and the attached concerns that have been voiced by people. "At the time of Holi all these activists come out and say there will be water scarcity...use dry colours," he adds.

Even as the time of ff Diwali they exclaim about pollution, he says. "The same heroines will also go to foreign countries and burst crackers for new year," he alleges. Actors also protest when people perform rudraabhishek on a shivling using milk, he alleged.

"All these hypocrites and armchair activists...all their attacks are aimed towards us. Even if I say something on Bakr-Id, a fatwa will be issued," he alleges.

"Is desh me secularism naam ke ek bakra tha..." he says, adding that that had been culled gradually over the last 70 years.