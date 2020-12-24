Fatwa not binding, no legality attached in respect of ownership of immovable property: Delhi HC

The tenant also claimed that he was living there for 32 years without paying rent and therefore, he was the owner of the property by way of adverse possession.

The plaintiffs, represented by advocate Arpit Bhargava, had contended that after the lady died, the rights in the property were vested in her nephew by way of the fatwa.

Bhargava had argued before the high court that "A fatwa, in fact, binds as a whole and is a method of bringing about amicable settlement between the parties. "A fatwa per se is not illegal and the original owner, her husband and her sister having passed away, issuance of the fatwa in favour of the nephew of the original owner cannot be held to be illegal." He also argued before the high court that once the defendant accepted that he is a tenant, he cannot challenge the rights of the owner The court, however, said that the Supreme Court in 2014 had held that a fatwa does not satisfy the requirements of a legally binding document and they do not trace their origin to validly made law.

Referring to the apex court judgement, Justice Singh said a perusal of the SC verdict "makes it abundantly clear that a fatwa cannot be imposed on a third party." "A fatwa can be completely ignored and no one needs to challenge the same before any court of law. Imposition of a fatwa would itself be illegal. "The effect of this judgment on the alleged fatwa, which is the basis of the plaintiffs claim to ownership, would therefore have to be adjudicated by the trial court," the high court said.