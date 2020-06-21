Father's Day 2020: Politicians, celebrities, others wish their dads

Father's Day is celebrated to appreciate the role that fathers plays in our lives. Father's Day this year will be celebrated on June 21. Every year Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

On Father's Day, many celebrities, politicians, cricketers and others took to Twitter to express their gratitude to the heroes in their lives: their fathers. On this special day dedicated to fathers, Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ridhima Kapoor, politicians like Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others wished their dads with adorable social media posts.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared throwback photos with his father, while Madhuri Dixit Nene also shared a throwback picture.

Here's what they had to say: