Father, son killed in accident on national highway in UP's Farrukhabad

A 35-year-old man and his son were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck on Etawah-Bareilly section of the national highway on Wednesday, police said here.

The victim, Lalu Rathore, was travelling along with his wife and six-year-old-son Arpit on a motorcycle to Badarpur Lonar village in Hardoi district when he was hit by a truck near Jainapur under Rajepur police station area in the morning, police said.

Rathore and Arpit died on the spot, police said, adding that the wife was seriously injured and admitted to Lohia Hospital here.

The truck driver was taken into custody and the bodies were sent for a post-mortem, police added.