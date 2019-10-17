Fasting today? These Karwa Chauth memes are sure to leave you in splits!

All women celebrating Karva Chauth are fasting today from sunrise to sunset. The Karva Chauth Vrat signifies the love, dedication and sacrifice of a woman for her husband. Married women fast on Karva Chauth for a long and healthy life of their husbands.

Hence, today can be a difficult day for all the women fasting. However, to keep the mood light and your day filled with laughter, here are a few Karva Chauth memes! Twitterati are buzzing with the fresh Karva Chauth humour. It will add happiness and typical married couple humour to your list of things to help you get through the day.