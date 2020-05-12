FAST NEWS_2

Commendable India keeps Covid cases low: WHO scientist

New Delhi: World Health Organisation’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Monday commended India for keeping the coronavirus cases and deaths very low compared to other countries and said it will play an important role in the development of a vaccine for Covid. She said the whole world has to be prepared for the ongoing transmission of infection for “many many months and for perhaps years to come”.

Badrinath reopening: 27 people allowed

Chamoli: Only 27 people, including the head priest, will be allowed when the portals of the Badrinath Temple reopen on May 15, officials said on Monday. "Devotees will not be allowed entry into the temple during that time. The decision has been taken in view of the guidelines issued by the Centre amid Covid-19 pandemic," Anil Chanyal, SDM, Joshimath, said.

12 inmates of Agra Jail test positive

Agra: The corona crisis in Taj city has taken a turn for the worse as 12 inmates of the Agra Central jail tested positive for the virus on Sunday night. Deputy IG (Prisons) Luv Kumar said, "We had sent 24 samples of prisoners for lab testing and out of these, 12 reported corona positive by the SN Medical College (SNMC).”

Nirma labourers vandalise staff bus

Bhavnagar: Hundreds of labourers working at the Nirma Limited’s detergent plant in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district allegedly went on a rampage and vandalised a staff bus early on Monday after a Shramik Special train to UP from here was cancelled, police said. The incident took place at the labourers’ colony near Nirma plant in Kala Talav after the workers got angry thinking the company was not letting them go to their native place during the lockdown, “which was not true”, SP Jaipalsinh Rathore said.

Mobiles banned in Ayodhya temple area

Ayodhya: Mobile phones have been totally banned in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex area in Ayodhya. The decision was taken on Sunday by the district administration in consultation with the members of the Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust. Under the new guidelines, only district officials and security personnel will be allowed mobile phones.

Girl sent messages in locker room: Cop

New Delhi: A probe in the ‘Bois Locker Room’ revealed the conversation was actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl sent messages through a fake account on social media platforms. “Investigation has revealed that the alleged conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl is sending chat messages through a fictional account in a social media named ‘Siddharth’. Using the fake identity of a male person, she suggested in the chat, a plan to sexually assault herself,” said Anyesh Roy, DCP Cyber Cell.

2 held for porn clips in online classes

Azamgarh: In a shocking incident, two students of class 10 posted lewd messages, porn clips and made obscene comm­ents on the teacher during online classes. The students belong to a private English-medium school in Azamgarh and had joined the class 12 online classes by posing as girls who were absent.

Wife refuses to cook egg curry, son killed

Bulandshahr: A 3-year-old child was allegedly beaten to death by his alcoholic father after his wife refused to cook egg curry for him. The incident took place on Saturday night when Subhash Banjara returned home inebria­ted and told his wife to prepare the egg curry. -Agencies