Mercury nears 50°C-mark in Rajasthan; IMD says no immediate respite in sight

New Delhi: Parts of northern and western India reeled under scorching heat on Wednesday, with temperatures hovering near the 50°C-mark in Rajasthan, while IMD said no immediate respite is likely from the heatwave conditions. In Delhi, the mercury settled six notches above normal. Palam remained the hottest with a maximum of 47.2°C, margi­na­lly less than Tuesday’s 47.6°C. In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45°C for two consecu­tive days and a severe heatwave is when the mercury touches 47°C for two days on the trot. In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45°C even for a day, according to the IMD. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded a maximum temp of 45.9°C. The last time the mercury touched the 46°C-mark at the Safdarjung weather station was on May 19, 2002, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD. The all-time record for Safdarjung in May is 47.2°C. It was reco­rded on May 29, 1944. The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayana­gar recorded maximum temperatures of 45.1°C and 46.7°C, respectively.

DM tests positive in Bihar

PATNA: An IAS officer of 2011 batch, who is originally from Maharashtra and posted as district magistrate of a district in North Bihar, has tested Corona positive and been home quarantined. The IAS officer had earlier served as DM in two districts in North Bihar before being posted at the present district. He is the second IAS officer in Bihar to test positive within a week. Earlier, a sub-divisi­o­nal magistrate in Nalanda had tested posi­ti­ve. Corona cases jumped to 3,008 Wednesday. —Law Kumar Mishra

Girl dies of snake bite at quarantine centre

Nainital: A 6-year-old girl died of snake bite at a quarantine centre in Naital district of Uttarakhand following which three persons have been booked, a senior official said. The girl was sleeping along with her family on the floor at the quarantine centre for want of beds when the incident occurred early on Monday, Nainital District Magistrate Savin Bansal said.

3-year-old boy falls into newly dug borewell in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 3-year-old boy accidentally fell into a newly-drilled open borewell in Medak district of Telangana on Wednesday and rescue opera­tions are on to pull him out, police said. Oxygen was being supplied into the 120 feet open borewell and earth excavation machines have been pressed into service to dig around it. An NDRF team has reached the spot to join the rescue efforts, they said. The incident happened at 5 pm in an agriculture field located in Papannapet mandal when the boy was walking with his grandfather and father, a senior police official told PTI over phone. A district official said the boy's family noticed the child falling into the uncovered borewell and initially tried to rescue him by using a 'sari', but in vain.