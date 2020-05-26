Hideout in Pulwama busted, huge cache of arms, ammo seized

Pulwama: Security forces on Monday busted a terrorist hideout and seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in a joint operation in Pulwama district of J&K.

The operation was carried out by teams of police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF, in which the hideout, in a shop of Nazir Ahmad Wani, was busted.

2 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter: Police

2 terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district early Monday morning, police said. Kashmir IG of Police Vijay Kumar said the encounter began when a cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of police and Army following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists. During the search, the terrorists fired at the security forces.

Suspected spy pigeon captured

Jammu: A bird, suspected to be a spy pigeon of Pakistan, was captured by locals in the Kathua district of J&K, on Monday. According to the police, inhabitants of the Manyari village captured the pigeon as it flew into the Hiranagar sector from across the border. "The pigeon has some numbers written on the ring on its foot. It's being ascertained if this is some sort of a coded message," sources said.

2 virus patients die, J&K death toll 23

Srinagar: Two COVID-19 patients died on Monday in J&K, raising the death toll to 23 in the Union Territory and the numbers of the affected persons reached 1,621. Doctors said a 65-year old woman belonging to the Kulgam district was admitted to the S.M.H.S. Hospital in Srinagar on May 22 with bilateral pneumonia. So far, 1,621 have tested positive in the UT, out of whom 809 have completely recovered.

9 murders to hide 1, Bihari man’s macabre act in Telangana

Hyderabad: To hide the murder of a woman, a man from Bihar committed nine more murders by throwing the victims into a well in Telangana's Warangal district last week, the police said on Monday. Cracking the mystery behind the nine bodies recovered from an open well at Gorrekunta village near Warangal town on May 21 and 22, the police arrested Sanjay Kumar Yadav (24), who confessed to committing the gruesome crime to hide the murder of a woman with whom he had live-in relationship. Revealing the details of the macabre murders, Warangal Police Commissioner V. Ravinder told a news conference that the accused killed nine persons, including six members of one family, by mixing sleeping pills in their food and then throwing them one by one into a nearby well.

Migrant woman delivers in bus, twins fail to survive

Bareilly: A six-month pregnant migrant woman delivered twin daughters while the bus in which she was travelling, was passing through the Bareilly district. Born prematurely on Sunday, the babies died within an hour of being born. Doctors said that the woman has been quarantined and her swab samples would be sent for the corona tests. The woman, Fatima Bi, 24, and her husband Mithun Miyan, 26, are natives of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal and used to work at a brick kiln in Hapur district.

UP child panel member files FIR against Alka Lamba

Lucknow: The Lucknow police on Monday registered an FIR against Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba for allegedly insulting the PM Modi, CM Yogi which can breach the peace and using obscene language on social media after receiving a complaint from the UP Child Rights commision member Priti Verma. Verma alleged Lamba’s Twitter post (over a fake news that HC granted bail to former UP MLA Kuldeep Sengar lodged in gangrape case) contains abusive language against the PM Modi, CM Yogi and the Delhi court.

Akali leader shot dead in Batala

Batala: A 24-year-old local Akali leader was allegedly shot dead after an argument in Punjab's Batala, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening at Chak Kulian village when victim Manjot and his two friends tried to stop one Joginder Singh from filling a pond with sand. The issue led to an alterca­tion between Manjot and Jogin­der. In the meantime, Joginder's son Gurdeep Singh brought a pistol from his home and allege­d­ly fired at Manjot and his friends, a relative of the victim alleged. According to police, Gurdeep is said to be a Congress worker.

Give chyawanprash, kadha free: Akhilesh

Lucknow: 'Chyawanprash' and 'kadha' (decoction) should be supplied to people for free if these are scientifically proven remedies to prevent coronavirus infection, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday. "The Ministry of AYUSH is showing on TV that decoction and chyawanprash should be taken to avoid coronavirus. If these are scientifically proven remedies, then in times of crisis the govt sho­uld supply them free,” he said.