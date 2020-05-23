EU gives 500,000 euro for cyclone-hit people

New Delhi: The European Union has announced an initial funding of 500,000 euro for cyclone Amphan-affected people in India. “The EU will address immediate needs of people affected by the cyclone, as well as protect humanitarian aid and health workers from their exposure to the epidemic,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Mana­ge­ment Janez Lenarcic said.

149 Indians from UK reach Jaipur

Jaipur: The first flight carrying Indian nationals home under the Vande Bharat Mission landed at Jaipur on Friday. The flight carrying 149 passengers has brought back Indians stranded in London. The passengers have been sent to a 14-day quarantine in private hotels and families urged to not meet them till then. Total 14 flights will bring home 2,100 Indians till June 1. The fliers will have to bear the expenses of quarantine stay and COVID scree­ning. The govt has divided hotels into 4 categories depending on room tariffs - Rs2,500-Rs4,500 a day. —Sangeeta Pranvendra

Why relaxation despite spurt: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted at the opposition parties’ meeting he can only infer the sudden imposition of the lockdown without thought proved counter-productive as otherwise it should not have been relaxed when the corona virus infections are going up. He said the purpose is to stop the virus and prepare for fight against its spread. Crores have suffered grave losses due to thoug­htless imposition of the lockdown, he said fearing an economic disa­ster unless `7,500 are put in each poor’s account, given ration, and help is extended to the migrants, farmers & MSMEs. -Our Bureau

Militaries of India, China on high alert

New Delhi: Talks between the Indian and Chinese military to end escalating tensions along their disputed border have ended in a deadlock as the fragile peace shows signs of breaking down. Border incidents are at their high­est since 2015, senior Indian sec­u­rity officials said. The two sides held talks on Tuesday aimed at lowering the temperature bet­ween the nuclear-armed neigh­bours, however neither army was willing to compromise, the officials said. The armies are currently on a high-alert at two locations along the Line of Actual Control. Additional troops have been rushed to the border by both sides. They are facing each other at the Galwan River, which was one of the early triggers of the 1962 India-China war, and at the disputed Pangong Tso.