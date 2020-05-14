Money laundering: India submits more proof against Nirav Modi

The Indian government on Wednesday submitted further documents as “corroboratory evidence” in its case of fraud and money laundering against fugiti­ve diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is contesting his extradition to India at an ongoing hearing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, UK. District Judge Samuel Goozee expressed his concern at the late submission of the documents, said to include lar­gely bank statements relating to the diamond merch­a­nt’s companies, but has agreed to consider the appli­cation for their submission. “I am going to need a very good explanation as to why these were not identified as evidence before,” he said.

Yogi removes top health

officials of Agra, Mathura

The Yogi Adityanath government has transferred health officials from districts where the virus spread has not been contained. According to the government spokesman, principal of Agra Medical College Dr GK Aneja has been shifted to the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Lucknow. Dr Aneja has been replaced with Dr Sanjay Kala, principal of the Kanpur Medical College. Dr Jitendra Singh from the Jhansi Medical College has also been sent to Agra to assist Dr Kala for controling Covid-19. The government has also removed Mathura Chief Medical Officer Dr Sher Singh. Dr Sanjiv Yadav will be the new Mathura CMO. The health officials of Bulandshahr and Moradabad have also been changed.

Nagaland to give `10k to stranded persons who opt not to return now

Grappling with issues such as insufficient quarantine facilities and no COVID-19 testing centre, the Nagaland government has decided to give one-time assistance of Rs10,000 each to migrants stranded in others states if they choose not to return at the moment, a senior official said on Wednesday. States bringing back stranded persons from different parts of the country during a nationwide lockdown have witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases, Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said, adding over 18,000 stranded people from Nagaland have registered themselves with the state government's portal to return to their homes.

Social distancing rules flouted as crowd welcomes Jain Monk in MP

The norms of social distancing and precautions of wearing a mask were flouted in Banda, Sagar district of Madhya Prdeah on May 12 as a large crowd gathered to welcome a Jain Monk. As Jain Monk Pramansagar reached Banda, Sagar district along with 20 of his followers, a large number of people took to the streets to welcome him on Tuesday. The police administration has issued orders to investigate and take actions according to Praveen Bhuria, ASP Sagar. “Directions have been given to investigate and take action against organizers if social distancing norms and Section-144 were violated,” Bhuria said.

UP’s ‘gold digger’ saint dies

Sadhu Shobhan Sarkar, the saint who had sent the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team on a gold digging spree in 2013 in the Dhundia Khera village of Unnao district of UP, died on Wednesday. Shobhan Sarkar, also known as Suryabhan Tiwari, a lesser known god-man from the Shobhan village in the Shivali area of Kanpur, in October 2013, had claimed he had dreamt a gold reserve of 1,000 tonnes was buried under the palace of Rao Ram Baksh Singh, a 19th century chieftain in Unnao's Daundia Khera. Sarkar, reknowned as a gold digger, had told reporters, “It was the blood of my gurus which turned into gold. The blood drops had fallen on the earth when the mosquitoes had bitten my gurus.” —Agencies