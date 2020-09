Farooq Abdullah arrives in Delhi to attend his first parliament session after JK special status was withdrawn

Lok Sabha MP and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has arrived here to attend the Monsoon Session which is beginning on Monday, his first Parliament appearance after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

The National Conference president, who arrived here Sunday, is likely to be in focus since he was under detention during the last two sessions, during which several opposition leaders had demanded the government allow him to attend the proceedings.

The veteran politician from the Kashmir valley is keen to raise the Jammu and Kashmir issue during this session, NC leaders said.