Farmers’ wary of PM Modi's ‘prosperity’ assurance; to go on hunger strike on Dec 14

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that farmers’ prosperity is his government's priority, the angry farmers decided to intensify their stir and go on hunger strike on December 14. While inaugurating the 93rd annual general meeting of FICCI, PM Modi stressed that the farm reforms unleashed by his government offer new markets to the farmers. He dwelt at length on the steps taken by his government to help the farmers and the agri-sector.

PM Modi pointed out that the private sector's investment in agriculture is not up to the mark. He said in the field of supply chain, cold storage and areas like fertilisers, both interest and investment of the private sector is needed. He said there is a huge scope in rural agro-based industries and a friendly policy regime is in place for that.

The Prime Minister said: “Through policy and intention (niti aur niyat), the government is committed to the welfare of the farmers.” He said that the new farm reforms have opened up new alternatives for farmers to sell their produces outside the mandis and on electronic platforms.

He underlined that all the reforms initiated by the government are to make the farmer prosperous as a prosperous farmer means a prosperous Nation.

Making a strong pitch for the positive change happening in the rural, semi-rural and tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the Prime Minister invited the senior business and industry leaders to take benefit of the opportunities in such areas.