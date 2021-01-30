Farmers turn a deaf ear to PM Modi's 'I'm just a call away...'

He said the PM also stressed that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the farmers that he is a phone call away whenever they want to talk.

The all-party meeting took place two days before the presentation of the Union Budget on Monday. A day after all Opposition parties boycotted the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, he stressed that the farm laws will benefit the farmers and not harm them as they presume. Talking about the Republic Day violence, the PM said, "the law will take its course."

The Opposition parties condemned the violence at the Red Fort on the Republic Day, but they also demanded an investigation into how "outside elements" had infiltrated the farmers' movement.

The farmer leaders have also blamed Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who is close to the BJP, for hijacking their movement, instigating clashes and planting a Sikh religious flag at the Red Fort. The opposition parties also protested against the government slapping cases against senior journalists for the Republic Day violence.