Farmers' tractor parade: Who are the farmer leaders named in FIR by Delhi Police?

A day after farmers' tractor parade turned violent, Delhi Police on Wednesday filed 22 FIRs in connection with the farmer's tractor rally.
The Delhi Police has named Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait beside other farmer leaders in the FIR. Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, who took responsibility for yesterday's event, is also among those who have been named in the FIR.
FIR also mentions the names of farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha for breach of NOC issued regarding farmers' tractor rally.
The FIR charges them with breach of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued regarding the rally.
The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs till now in various districts in connection with the violence that left over 300 policemen injured, officials said on Wednesday.
The FIR mentions multiple IPC sections, including sec 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) & 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).
Police has now begun an investigation to analyse the video footage available to identify the violent protesters who damaged public property and attacked the Delhi Police personnel.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday. They will be arrested soon, informed Delhi police on Wednesday.
An official said multiple videos and CCTV footage are being scanned to identify farmers involved in the violence on Tuesday and that strict action will be taken against the culprits.
Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with the deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the violence.
Meanwhile, Twitter on Wednesday suspended over 550 accounts from its platform in connection with the violence.
A Twitter spokesperson told ANI that the platform has also labelled tweets which were found to be in violation of its "synthetic and manipulated media policy".
"We have taken strong enforcement action to protect the conversation on the service from attempts to incite violence, abuse, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm by blocking certain terms that violate our rules for trends, the spokesperson said.
"Using a combination of technology and human review, Twitter worked at scale and took action on hundreds of accounts and Tweets that have been in violation of the Twitter Rules, and suspended more than 550 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation," the spokesperson told ANI.
The microblogging platform said that it had applied labels to tweets that were found to be in violation of synthetic and manipulated media policy.
"We are monitoring the situation closely and remain vigilant, and strongly encourage those on the service to report anything they believe is in violation of the rules," the Twitter spokesperson said.
Tens of thousands of protesters clashed with police in multiple places, leading to chaos in well-known landmarks of Delhi and suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day, leaving the farmers' two-month peaceful movement in tatters.
Farmer leaders, who have been spearheading the protest at the national capital's border points to demand a repeal of the farm laws, distanced themselves from the protests that had taken such an unseemly turn and threatened to shift public sympathy from their movement.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, alleged that some "antisocial elements" infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement.
(With inputs from Agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)