Farmers' tractor parade: Who are the farmer leaders named in FIR by Delhi Police?

Meanwhile, Twitter on Wednesday suspended over 550 accounts from its platform in connection with the violence.

A Twitter spokesperson told ANI that the platform has also labelled tweets which were found to be in violation of its "synthetic and manipulated media policy".

"We have taken strong enforcement action to protect the conversation on the service from attempts to incite violence, abuse, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm by blocking certain terms that violate our rules for trends, the spokesperson said.

"Using a combination of technology and human review, Twitter worked at scale and took action on hundreds of accounts and Tweets that have been in violation of the Twitter Rules, and suspended more than 550 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation," the spokesperson told ANI.

The microblogging platform said that it had applied labels to tweets that were found to be in violation of synthetic and manipulated media policy.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and remain vigilant, and strongly encourage those on the service to report anything they believe is in violation of the rules," the Twitter spokesperson said.