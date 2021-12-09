Farmers to vacate Delhi morcha hubs from Dec 11, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

The farmers on Thursday formally declared an end to their year-long agitation against the repealed farm laws after receiving a letter from the Centre accepting all their demands, including withdrawal of all protest-related cases and compensation to the families of the protesting farmers who died.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait announced that farmers will vacate all three Delhi borders from December 11 and leave for their homes.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which was spearheading the stir, tweeted: “The SKM formally announces the lifting of ‘morchas’ at Delhi’s borders, on national highways and various other locations. The battle has been won; the war to ensure farmers’ rights, will continue." (The reference is to securing minimum support price as a legal entitlement for all farmers, the struggle for which will continue).

To ensure the government keeps its commitments made in a final letter received on Thursday, the SKM said it will meet in Delhi on January 15 to chart out the future course of action.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Salute to the farmers' ‘satyagrah’."

In view of the national mourning over the demise of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his associates, the SKM has postponed victory rallies. It said the celebration rallies will be taken out on December 11, when the farmers leave the ‘morcha’ sites together.

