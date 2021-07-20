Farmers show black flags to newly inducted Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Black flags were shown to newly-inducted Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday on his arrival at Bhagat Singh Marg in Ludhiana's Nawanshahr.

"A farmers organisation was protesting against farm laws and wanted to question Sidhu. The Congress was on the other side and wanted to avoid clashes. No lathi-charge was enforced on the protestors," said, Avtar Singh, SHO, Banga.

The cricketer-turned-politician was declared the Punjab Congress chief on Sunday evening after weeks of infighting and strong opposition by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

After his appointment, he offered prayers at Gurudwara Shri Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala.

Besides Sidhu, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as Working Presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

The decision came after rounds of meetings between Congress high command with Amarinder Singh and Sindhu. The former had written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expressing apprehensions about the possible appointment of Sidhu.

Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Saturday assured that Amarinder Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for the upcoming Assembly elections since his governance has earned praise from the people of the state.