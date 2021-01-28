Farmers' R-Day violence: Full list of 16 opposition parties boycotting President Kovind's address to Parliament

A day before the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, 16 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the President's address on Friday in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws.

The 16 parties are the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, National Conference, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Indian Union Muslim League, RSP, Peoples Democratic Party, MDMK, Kerala Congress (M) and the All India United Democratic Front.

These opposition parties have demanded an independent probe into the Centre's role in the violence that shook the national capital during the farmers'' tractor parade on Republic Day.