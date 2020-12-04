Farmers protests "stopping medical emergency services": PIL in Supreme Court

As farmers' protests at border points connecting to the national capital led to closure of several routes, commuters and medical emergency vehicles have been facing a harrowing time, a petition in the Supreme Court said.

Since all key entrances to Delhi are blocked for the ninth day on the trot.

The petition seeks removal of protesting farmers and road blockades.

Entry points to the national capital - Singhu and Tikri, Chilla border on Noida link road, and two more border points connecting the national capital with Gurgaon and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh are closed as a precautionary measure.

There is heavy police force deployed on the the national capital's border points as the standoff between the Centre and farmers continued over new farm laws.

Ahead of fifth round of talks with the government tomorrow (December 5), farmer unions said in case of non-resolution and if new farm laws are not revoked, they would intensify their agitation and would remain firm until the news farm laws are reversed.

Thousands farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for the ninth consecutive day today protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.