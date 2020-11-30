'Farmers protests happening due to misconceptions': Nitish Kumar bats for dialogue with Centre 'to dispel fears'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the farmers' protests are taking place on an account of misconceptions and dialogue should take place.

"The central government wants to talk to farmers to dispel the fear of issues in the procurement mechanism. So I believe that dialogue should take place. The protests are happening on account of misconceptions," said Kumar.

Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the Central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.