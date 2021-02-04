Farmers' Protest: When pop went Rihanna, did we go over the top?

In what detractors see is a clear attempt to needle India, US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena and some international celebrities, infamous for their poor understanding of India’s domestic politics, on Wednesday extended their support to the agitating farmers; the government, in a strong reaction, which sceptics said went over the top, described them as part of "vested interest groups."

It further dismissed their support as "sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" which are "neither accurate nor responsible."

Earlier, a Twitter frenzy broke when American pop singer Rihanna on Tuesday night posted a news link on India's farmers' protest and tweeted, "why aren't we talking about this?!" It triggered widespread outrage with many questioning Rihanna's credentials and knowledge about India's internal matters.

This was followed by Greta Thunberg, the celebrity teenager famous for her environmental activism, tweeting, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

Meena Harris on Wednesday morning joined the chorus. "It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We all should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters," she tweeted.

To add to the mirth, Lebanese-American former pornographic actress Mia Khalifa also joined the bandwagon by posting a picture of Indian women protesters with a comment, "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest"

While their tweets got hundreds of likes and retweets from around the world, thousands of Indians, including film star Kangana Ranaut, trolled them.

In the meantime, the ministry of external affairs issued a statement lashing out at the international celebs. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said.