Farmers' protest: Western Railway again diverts Mumbai-Punjab trains due to the ongoing agitation

According to an official release by the WR, train number 02903, Mumbai Central-Amritsar Special, which departed from Mumbai on 8 February, will go via Beas-Tarn Taran-Amritsar instead of Beas-Jandiala-Amritsar.

Similarly, train number 02904, Amritsar-Mumbai Central Special, on 9 February, will go via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas instead of Amritsar-Jandiala-Beas.

The WR said train number 02925, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Special, on 9 February, will go via Beas-Tarn Taran-Amritsar instead of Beas-Jandiala-Amritsar. And train number 02926, Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Special, on 9 February, will go via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas instead of Amritsar-Jandiala-Beas.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since November-end at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws will pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

(With inputs from agencies)