Farmers' protest: Villagers near Rajasthan-Haryana border demand end to agitation; cite impact on business and livelihood

Residents of around 30 villages near Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border are demanding an end to the protest by farmers who have blocked the national highway 48 since the last 30 days.

The angry villagers are opposing the farmers’ agitation saying that they have blocked the highway which has affected the business and livelihoods of the surrounding village. They have threatened to block approach roads to the highway.

The villagers from Rajasthan and Haryana held a mahapanchayat on Sunday and demanded that the farmers be asked to vacate the highway or the villagers would forcibly remove the farmers.