Farmers’ protest: Rs1 lakh for information on Deep Sidhu, others

New Delhi: Police have announced a cash reward of Rs1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu and 3 others in the Red Fort incident in Delhi on Republic Day, officials said on Wednesday. Cash reward of Rs50,000 each was anno­u­nced for Buta Singh, Su­k­h­dev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iq­bal Singh for allegedly instigating protesters, police said.

The reward of Rs1 lakh was announced on Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or involved in the act, according to police.

They were identified through CCTV and video clips, police said. Further, the Delhi Police issued notice to social activist Yogita Bhayana under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code to join investigation vis-a-vis the probe regarding her tweets on the protest.

The notice by the Cybercrime Unit of Special Cell co­m­es in the wake of an FIR lodged by Special Cell. Bhayana had recently posted on her Twitter handle some tweets that were alleged to be fake. The notice requires her to inform police about the source of these tweets.

The Delhi Police has issued notices to 270 people, including 60 farm leaders, in the January 26 violence. The Crime Branch has contacted farm leaders on phone, asking them to join probes.

Delhi govt issuing list of 155 people arrested from R-Day violence: Kejriwal

Stating the issue of farmers missing from protest sites is a matter of "grave concern", Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government is issuing a list of 115 people who were arrested and currently locked up in various jails of Delhi after violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has received complaints from the families of those who had come to Delhi to take part in farmers’ protest but haven’t returned home. “This is the responsibility of the government to find those people and inform their families. The issue of farmers missing from the protest sites is a matter of grave concern. We are trying our best to connect them to their families," he said.

"We are issuing a list of 115 people who have been arrested after January 26 violence and are kept in various Delhi jails. I hope it helps people looking for their family members who went missing after participating in Kisan Andolan on January 26," the CM said.

Meanwhile, activists of several student, youth and woman organisations assembled at Mandi House in Delhi for a march in support of the farmers staging protests at the borders.

Meanwhile

-- Not just youth, farmers above 80 present at protest site at the Delhi borders.

-- Locals forced to cross sewer canal and walk for hours at Singhu border amid heightened security.

-- Group of academicians seeks repeal of farm laws, says these pose major threat to farming communities.