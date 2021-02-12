Farmers' Protest: Priyanka Gandhi to hold Kisan Mahapanchayats in UP's Meerut and Bijnor on Feb 15

Lucknow: After Saharanpur, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold Kisan Mahapanchayats in Meerut and Bijnor on February 15 in support of agitating farmers and to revive the party's lost ground in Western Uttar Pradesh.

After visiting Rampur to participate in antim ardas of Navreet Singh, the farmer killed during tractor rally on the Republic Day, Priyanka has jumped into the ongoing farmer movement to gear up the party for 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

She addressed a sizeable gathering of farmers at Chilkana in Saharanpur on February 10 to announce her entry into the political hotbed of Western Uttar Pradesh. Buoyed by the success of the Saharanpur panchayat, organized by the party, Priyanka plans to take a whirlwind tour of 27 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh to cash in on anti-BJP sentiments to her party’s gain.