Farmers' Protest: Priyanka Gandhi to hold Kisan Mahapanchayats in UP's Meerut and Bijnor on Feb 15

Lucknow: After Saharanpur, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold Kisan Mahapanchayats in Meerut and Bijnor on February 15 in support of agitating farmers and to revive the party's lost ground in Western Uttar Pradesh.
After visiting Rampur to participate in antim ardas of Navreet Singh, the farmer killed during tractor rally on the Republic Day, Priyanka has jumped into the ongoing farmer movement to gear up the party for 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.
She addressed a sizeable gathering of farmers at Chilkana in Saharanpur on February 10 to announce her entry into the political hotbed of Western Uttar Pradesh. Buoyed by the success of the Saharanpur panchayat, organized by the party, Priyanka plans to take a whirlwind tour of 27 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh to cash in on anti-BJP sentiments to her party’s gain.
During her visit to Meerut and Bijnor on February 15, the Congress leaders will also visit families of farmers, who are participating in the agitation, to show solidarity with them and offer any help they require.
A senior party functionary told the FPJ that the party is reviving the ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ slogan given by the second Prime Minister of the country late Lal Bahadur Shastri at the time of 1965 war. “Country is facing internal strife where farmers are fighting pitched battles with police. Our efforts are aimed at uniting the farmers and the country,” he pointed.
On Thursday, Priyanka visited Prayagraj to take a holy dip along with her children at Sagam on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. She visited Mankameshwar temple and sought blessings from Swami Swaroopanand, a saffron seer vocal against the BJP and Sangh Parivar.
Clearly, attempts are being made by the Congress to pitch in Priyanka in Uttar Pradesh in a ‘new avtaar’ in place of Rahul Gandhi who could make Congress win only seven seats in 2017 Assembly polls and lost his own seat from Amethi, a party bastion.