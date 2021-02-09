Farmers' Protest: Priyanka Gandhi to address Kisan Panchayat in UP's Saharanpur tomorrow

Lucknow: Buoyed by the response during antim ardas of Navreet Singh, the farmer who was killed during tractor rally on the Republic Day, the Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is finally jumping into the ongoing farmers’ agitation from Wednesday.

Priyanka will participate and address a Kisan Panchayat at Chilkhana in Saharanpur on Wednesday. The panchayat has been organized by former party MLA Imran Masood. Party leaders claimed that a large number of agitating farmers will join the panchayat.

She will also address similar Kisan Panchayats in Meerut on February 13, Bijnor on February 16, and Mathura on February 18.

Clearly, her aim is to reap political benefits from the ongoing farmers’ agitation in a bid to resurrect the Congress in Western Uttar Pradesh after seeing the party trailing behind Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

During her visit to Rampur on February 4 to attend antim ardas of farmer Navreet Singh, Priyanka had tried to establish an emotional chord with a huge gathering of farmers present there. Since then the party leaders were requesting her to join the stir on the ground instead of pursuing it on Twitter.

To convince the party think tank, they gave the example of RLD Vice President Jayant Chowdhary, who made it a point to attend all Kisan Mahapanchayats and even visited Ghazipur border to meet Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.