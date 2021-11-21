Farmers Protest: Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday, 'Chalo Sansad' on Nov 29

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have announced to repeal the three controversial farm laws but the agitating farmers have refused to give in. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a joint front of several dozen farmers’ organization, has reiterated to hold mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday as per the earlier schedule. The farmers have called upon youths and labours also to participate in this mahapanchayat.

On Sunday, the SKM held a meeting at Singhu Border in Delhi to decide future course of action. This meeting was the first after the announcement made by the Prime Minister of his government's decision to repeal the three farm laws. At the meeting, the SKM congratulated all the farmers and workers for their historic victory after an unprecedented one-year long struggle. It also decided to send an open letter to the Prime Minister raising the pending demands of the farmers' movement, including central legislation to guarantee a remunerative MSP. SKM also decided to continue with all the announced programmes as per plan. The next meeting will take place on November 27, 2021, to review developments if any.

The SKM appealed to all to take part in the Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat on Monday and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas on Sir Chhotu Ram's birth anniversary on Nov 24th. Besides, the farmers would organize farmer-worker protests in all the states on November 26 and parliament march on Nov 29. Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait in an appeal issued on Sunday asked the youths and trade unions to join farmers in the mahapanchayat at Lucknow.

Meanwhile, few right-wing organizations have opposed the proposed mahapanchayat of farmers and put posters on the venue in Lucknow accusing Rakesh Tikait of misleading people on the farm laws. The Rashtriya Kisan Mandir Sena, a lesser known outfit has announced to oppose mahapanchayat in Lucknow.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10:01 PM IST