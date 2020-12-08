Farmers' Protest: Joint delegation of Opposition parties to meet President Kovind tomorrow, says Sitaram Yechury

Along with Sitaram Yechury, Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK's TKS Elangovan are likely to meet President Kovind, reported Hindustan Times. They will raise their concerns about the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September and seek their repeal.

NCP President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said leaders from different political parties will discuss and take a collective stand on the contentious farm laws before meeting the President.

"Leaders from different political parties (those opposing the farm bills) will sit, discuss and take a collective stand on the contentious farm laws before meeting President Ram Nath Kovind," Pawar said.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Shiv Sena, Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are the Opposition parties who have supported the farmers' protest and the 'Bharat Bandh' called by various farmer organisations on Tuesday.