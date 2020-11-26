Farmers' Protest in Delhi: Haryana border sealed, metro services curtailed - Here are 10 updates

Thousands of farmers from various states are slated to reach the national capital today to demonstrate against the government's new farm laws. Farmers from six states - Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Punjab – are planning a march to Delhi today and tomorrow.
Bracing overnight rains and chilly winds, thousands of protesting farmers on Thursday assembled at various places along the Haryana borders in Punjab amid mounting tension. They have been stopped by the Haryana Police while heading towards the national capital for their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the three Central farm laws.
A call for 'Delhi Chalo' was issued in this regard by several farm leaders and farmer organisations, which led to prohibitory orders being put in place by the government of Haryana and the Delhi Police.
Here are the latest updates of farmers' protest march:
Thousands of farmers assemble at Haryana borders: Thousands of protesting farmers on Thursday assembled at various places along the Haryana borders in Punjab amid mounting tension.
Delhi Police rejects requests for farmers' march to city on Nov 26-27: Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted it has rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws on November 26 and 27. The police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delhi metro to and from NCR curtailed till 2 pm today due to protest: Delhi metro services to and from the National Capital Region (NCR) will be restricted on Thursday till 2 pm in view of the November 26-28 farmers' rally against the new farm laws. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that it is being done due to the farmers' march at the request of the police to avoid overcrowding.
CRPF, extra police force deployed at Delhi-Haryana border: Security has been tightened at Delhi-Haryana border near Faridabad and Singhu village, in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" protest.
Tight security near Karna Lake in Karnal: Security deployment near Karna Lake in Karnal, Haryana in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest rally.
Security tightened near Faridabad: Security was tightened at Delhi-Faridabad border, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. "We are checking every vehicle passing from here. Home Guard jawans are here. Senior officers are making rounds. We are prepared to deal with any situation," Sub-Inspector Prithviraj Meena told news agency ANI on Thursday.
Gurugram police deploy over 500 personnel: The Gurugram police on Wednesday issued a comprehensive travel advisory to ensure that commuters do not face inconvenience. Seven entry points have been identified in the district. Supervisory officials including Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of the Gurugram police have been deployed there. More than 500 police personnel have been stationed at these entry points.
Delhi Police forbids entry of protesters in national capital: Delhi Police has rejected all requests from various farmers' organisations to hold protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27. Delhi Police on Wednesday said that no protester will be allowed in the national capital. According to the Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Eish Singhal, police, along with paramilitary forces, will be deployed at all the borders of Delhi. "Whoever wants to enter Delhi will have to go through proper checking. No protester will be allowed. If any protester still tries to enter Delhi, he/she will have to face legal action as police have already warned all the protesting organisations not to enter the national capital well within time, in writing and through social media," the PRO told ANI.
Haryana Police used water cannons: Tens of thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday started their movement towards the national capital for their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation against the three Central farm laws. Enroute, they had major scuffles with the Haryana Police. The Haryana police also used water cannons against the state's farmers on the national highway in Ambala and Kurukshetra to stop them from moving to Delhi.
Haryana seals borders with Punjab: Haryana has also sealed borders with Punjab and Delhi today and tomorrow. Haryana police officials said amid the COVID-19 restrictions, they cannot allow the movement of a large number of people towards the national capital. The Haryana authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in several parts of the state to prevent the assembly of protesters.
(Inputs from Agencies)
