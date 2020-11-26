Farmers' Protest in Delhi: Haryana border sealed, metro services curtailed - Here are 10 updates

Thousands of farmers from various states are slated to reach the national capital today to demonstrate against the government's new farm laws. Farmers from six states - Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Punjab – are planning a march to Delhi today and tomorrow.

Bracing overnight rains and chilly winds, thousands of protesting farmers on Thursday assembled at various places along the Haryana borders in Punjab amid mounting tension. They have been stopped by the Haryana Police while heading towards the national capital for their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the three Central farm laws.

A call for 'Delhi Chalo' was issued in this regard by several farm leaders and farmer organisations, which led to prohibitory orders being put in place by the government of Haryana and the Delhi Police.

Here are the latest updates of farmers' protest march:

Delhi Police rejects requests for farmers' march to city on Nov 26-27: Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted it has rejected requests received from various farmer organisations to protest in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws on November 26 and 27. The police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi metro to and from NCR curtailed till 2 pm today due to protest: Delhi metro services to and from the National Capital Region (NCR) will be restricted on Thursday till 2 pm in view of the November 26-28 farmers' rally against the new farm laws. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that it is being done due to the farmers' march at the request of the police to avoid overcrowding.

CRPF, extra police force deployed at Delhi-Haryana border: Security has been tightened at Delhi-Haryana border near Faridabad and Singhu village, in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" protest.

Tight security near Karna Lake in Karnal: Security deployment near Karna Lake in Karnal, Haryana in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest rally.