Farmers' protest: Haryana govt suspends internet in Karnal district ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat

The Haryana Government on Monday announced suspension of internet services in Karnal district till midnight tomorrow ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat. The government has given instructions to suspend internet services from 12.30 pm today to 11:59 pm hours on September 7 to maintain law and order.

The Mahapanchayat is being held after the Haryana Police had lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway near here on August 28 while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. Over 10 protesters were injured.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had said a murder case should be registered against IAS officer Ayush Sinha who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers.

The SKM protesting against the farm laws, had threatened to lay siege to the Karnal mini-secretariat on September 7 if its demands were not met.

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Monday said their demands were not met, so a big panchayat will be held here on Tuesday, after which farmers will proceed to gherao the mini-secretariat.

"Farmers will be gathering in Karnal's New Anaj Mandi on Tuesday morning," he said, adding they will hold a peaceful protest.

Prohibitory orders banning gathering of people have been imposed in Karnal today, a day ahead of a gherao planned by farmers at the mini-secretariat here over the August 28 lathicharge. The district administration has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people, and a traffic advisory with planned route diversions, they said.

According to a Haryana police advisory, main National Highway No 44 (Ambala-Delhi) may see some traffic disruptions in Karnal district on Tuesday.

According to police advisory, vehicles coming from Delhi side will be allowed to reach Chandigarh via Pepsi Bridge (Panipat) via Munak to Assandh and Munak to Gagsina, via Ghoghadipur to Hansi Chowk of Karnal, via Bypass Western Yamuna Canal to Karna Lake via GT Road 44. Apart from this, light vehicles will be diverted towards Chandigarh via Madhuban, Daha, Bajida, Ghogharipur, Hansi Chowk, Bypass Yamuna Canal, Karna Lake, GT Road 44.

On Tuesday, vehicles coming from Chandigarh side will be diverted from Pipli Chowk (Kurukshetra) via Ladwa, Indri, Bayana, Neval, Kunjpura via Nangla Megha, Meerut via Amritpur Khurd, Kairavali and Gharaunda via GT Road 44.

Apart from this, light vehicles will be allowed from Ramba Cut Tarawadi via Ramba Chowk Indri Road via Sangoha, Ghid, Baragaon, Neval, Kunjpura via Nangla Megha, Meerut Road via Amrutpanur Khurd, Kairavali and Gharaunda via GT Road-44.

