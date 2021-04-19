Farmers' protest: Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, borders closed for traffic movement

New Delhi: Due to the ongoing farmers' protests, the Ghazipur, Singhu, Mungeshpur, Harewali and Tikri borders have been closed for traffic movement, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday.

"Ghazipur (Ghaziabad towards Delhi), Singhu, Mungeshpur, Harewali and Tikri borders are closed for traffic movement," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"Due to protest of Kisan Andolan, service road of National Highway No. 24 both side at UP Gate and NH 24, NH 9 from UP towards Delhi are closed at UP Gate Ghazipur Border," DTP said.