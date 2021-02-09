Farmers' protest: Delhi Police withdraws additional force deployed at borders

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday withdrew the additional police force deployed at national capital borders, where farmers are camping for over two months demanding withdrawal of three farm laws.

As per an internal communication of Delhi Police, the additional forces are asked to go back to their respective units and districts.

The deployment of the police force was increased in the Delhi borders following the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.