Farmers' Protest: Centre's silence on holding fresh talks is a lull before storm, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the Modi government’s silence on holding fresh rounds of talks is an indication of lull before the storm against agitating farmers.

Tikait feared that something is cooking up in the minds of the Central government against agitating farmers. “Their silence on holding a fresh round of talks is an indication of lull before the storm. The Centre seems to be chalking out some strategy to take some big action against farmers to quell their agitation,” he feared, while talking to media persons in Bijnor.

The BKU leader pointed out that farmers have already faced enough repressive measures and they are not worried about any new action by the Modi government against them. “We will not go back till the issue is resolved. We will continue our agitation and earn our livelihood through farming,” he said.