Farmers' Protest: Centre's silence on holding fresh talks is a lull before storm, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the Modi government’s silence on holding fresh rounds of talks is an indication of lull before the storm against agitating farmers.
Tikait feared that something is cooking up in the minds of the Central government against agitating farmers. “Their silence on holding a fresh round of talks is an indication of lull before the storm. The Centre seems to be chalking out some strategy to take some big action against farmers to quell their agitation,” he feared, while talking to media persons in Bijnor.
The BKU leader pointed out that farmers have already faced enough repressive measures and they are not worried about any new action by the Modi government against them. “We will not go back till the issue is resolved. We will continue our agitation and earn our livelihood through farming,” he said.
He put the ball in the court of the Modi government when asked about resumption of talks with the government on the issue of three Farm Laws.
“The Central government has to take the initiative on fresh rounds of talks. The proposal has to come from them. We are always ready for dialogue to resolve the impasse on the three Farm Laws. Let the government find time to call us to resume talks,” the BKU leader said.
He hinted to intensify their agitation by holding Kisan Mahapanchayats all over the country to mount pressure on the government. When his attention was drawn towards farmers burning their crops on his call, Tikait said that it was the responsibility of the government also to stop them in doing so.
“I have already issued an appeal. The government should also issue an appeal to stop them in burning their crops,” he urged.
