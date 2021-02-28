Farmers' Protest: BKU's Rakesh Tikait calls for live telecast of future talks with Centre

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait demanded live telecast of future round of talks, between the Central government and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leaders, to let the people of the country know who takes a backward step during dialogue.
Sticking to his guns on repealing the three farm laws, Tikait charged that it was the Central government which always backed out on our main demands for withdrawal of new laws and MSP during 16th rounds of talks. He was talking to media persons in Shamli.
“Let there be a live telecast of all future talks for a total transparency and people to know the truth,” he demanded.
The BKU leaders also demanded MPs and MLAs to relinquish their pension to make funds available for MSP to farmers. “If people can give up subsidy on gas cylinders and soldiers their pension then why can’t MPs and MLAs stop taking pension? he questioned.
He said that the government was under the false impression that farmers will give up and go back during harvesting season. “Harvesting season will not affect our agitation. Farmers will harvest their crops and continue their agitation as well till the government repeals the three Farm Laws and ensure MSP,” he said.
“The government is not running the country but capitalists are running the government. We will not surrender our right to protest and will continue dharna and holding Kisan Mahapanchayats all over country,” he warned.
