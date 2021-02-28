Farmers' Protest: BKU's Rakesh Tikait calls for live telecast of future talks with Centre

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait demanded live telecast of future round of talks, between the Central government and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leaders, to let the people of the country know who takes a backward step during dialogue.

Sticking to his guns on repealing the three farm laws, Tikait charged that it was the Central government which always backed out on our main demands for withdrawal of new laws and MSP during 16th rounds of talks. He was talking to media persons in Shamli.

“Let there be a live telecast of all future talks for a total transparency and people to know the truth,” he demanded.