Farmers' Protest: BKU President Naresh Tikait wants Rajnath Singh to come forward for talks

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Monday broadly hinted that they may hold talks with the Central government if the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is deputed to hold talks.

“Rajnath Singh has good experience in agriculture and farmers have faith in him. He should come forward to hold talks with agitating farmers to end the impasse on the three farm laws,” said the BKU President Naresh Tikait in Dhanaura village in Hapur district on Monday.

Tikait alleged that the Modi government was not allowing Rajnath Singh to speak on the farm laws and ongoing farmers’ agitation. “Besides Rajnath Singh, L.K. Advani and Manmohan Singh should also be included into talks with farmers on three farm laws. They are all experienced leaders,” said Naresh Tikait in a bid to divide the BJP and its government at the Centre.

Tikait alleged further that the Central government has tied hands of the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and put the entire blame of farmers’ agitation on him.

Reacting to Union minister Sanjeev Balyan facing the ire of farmers, Tikait said that he had warned him not to speak on behalf of the Central government to educate farmers. “He is also an experienced leader. He is caught between the devil and deep sea. He is not at fault at all but Centre is not allowing him to speak the truth about the farm laws,” he reacted.

He claimed that BJP is facing a piquant situation on farmers’ protest against farm laws. “If they did not leave their stubborn attitude, over 100 of its MPs will part ways on the issue,” he warned.

Meanwhile, there were reports of clashes between farmers and supporters of Union minister Sanjeev Balyan in Shoreham village in Muzaffarnagar on Monday. Balyan had gone there to attend the ‘tehrvi’ function. But as soon as he entered the village, he had to face violent resistance.

This led to free-for-all. There were unconfirmed reports of stone pelting and violent clashes in which several farmers were injured. Farmers alleged that Balyan supporters beat them up with sticks when they shouted slogans against them.

Later, farmers held a panchayat and gheraoed police station demanding arrest of the Union minister and his supporters.

The RLD Vice President Jayant Chowdhary shared pictures of clashes on social media with a comment: “If you can’t speak in favour of farmers then at least don’t insult them.”

When contacted, the Muzaffarnagar district and police administration, however, feigned ignorance about any violent clashes between farmers and supporters of the Union minister.

Earlier, Balyan and his supporters faced ire of agitating farmers when they visited several villages of Shamli district on Sunday to educate farmers on three farm laws.